Age 96, of Owosso, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso.
Born Barbara Jean Barnhart July 29, 1923, she grew up in the village of Constantine. Barbara showed an early affinity for music; she had piano and dance lessons, and performed frequently.
Her piano studies continued through college. She was very active in high school, working on the school paper, accompanying the vocal groups at school, accompanying her brother Don — who played marimba at a competitive level — playing organ at the Methodist church on occasion, and teaching tap dancing in her family’s parlor with the rug rolled up.
She loved to dance. She was the first drum major in her school’s band. Her mother made her uniform.
Barb attended Albion College as a music major, where she met her husband-to-be Ray Kindig. She graduated in 1945, the first in her family to do so. Ray was an excellent dance partner, and they loved to dance together for their whole lives. They married in 1946, and Barb taught for two years in Angola, Indiana, while Ray finished his education, the last two years of which were interrupted by World War II. In 1949 they moved to Belding, where both were employed as music instructors by the school system. Their four children were born there.
In 1962, Ray changed careers and the family moved to Owosso. Barb got a job with the Owosso schools and ended up as the Owosso Junior High music teacher. Her students would remember her as an upbeat and energetic teacher. She loved what she did. She was also involved in the Owosso Musicale. She was a regular accompanist for student solo and ensemble festivals, she was junior choir director for the Congregational church for many years, and she and Ray belonged to a monthly bridge club that lasted almost 40 years. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church, where she and Ray were both involved in the musical life of the church.
Barb enjoyed a long and rich retirement with many pursuits. She traveled with her husband and friends, knitted, read, enjoyed her 10 grandchildren, loved to garden (her daffodils are spectacular right now), and joined the Owosso Community Players to lend her talents to their musicals. She served as rehearsal pianist, performance pianist, and taught vocals for many shows for more than a dozen years.
She loved every minute. Barbara was an upbeat loving person with a warm generous smile who found good in everyone and took joy in putting people at ease. She was an excellent hostess. She was a wonderful listener, a wonderful mother, and she was a very exacting and talented musician, in the nicest possible way. She was well-loved in the community.
Barbara was predeceased by her husband Ray.
Survivors include her children Susan Williams, Debbie (Carl) Knipe, Betsy (Ed) Kettle and David (Barb) Kindig; dear cousin Claren (Arlene) Wagner; 10 beloved grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
The family would like to conduct a celebration of life, circumstances permitting, around her birthday in July. More information will be released at that time. Contributions in her name can be made to WKAR public television or the Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts.
