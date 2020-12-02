Ellen Marie (Shinn) Abfalter

Age 94, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Oliver Woods.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Dieudonne Ntakarutiman officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Mt. Clemens.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m.
Ellen was born April 1, 1926, in Reed City, the daughter of George and Bessie (Teachout) Abfalter.
She graduated from Cass Tech High School.
Ellen enjoyed sewing, quilting, crafts and camping with her husband.
She married Francis Abfalter in Detroit Feb. 16, 1952. They enjoyed 49 years of marriage before he passed away in 2001.
Ellen worked at JoAnn Fabrics for many years.
Ellen is survived by her daughters Nancy (Carl) Ventimiglia, Elizabeth (William) Funk and Mary (Joe) Kelpinski; and grandchildren Andrew and Joshua Kelpinski, and Jeremy and Zachary Funk.
She was predeceased by her father; mother; husband; brothers Clarence, Kenneth and Carl Shinn; and sister Gladys Shinn.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.