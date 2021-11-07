Age 77, of Ovid, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at Oliver Woods Retirement Village in Owosso.
As per Jim’s wishes, cremation will take place and no services will take place at this time.
James was born in Owosso Aug. 8, 1944, the son of Richard and Marie (Moore) Jones.
He leaves son and daughter-in-law James II and Heather Jones, and daughter Jamie Jones; grandchildren Ashley Smith (Trent) and Madison Roof (Jeffery Mulder); great-grandchildren Ainsley Smith and JJ Mulder; siblings Ruth Coffman and Retha Bancroft; former spouse Connie Jones; and nephew Jeff Cannon.
He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Marie Jones, brothers Dan Jones and Jerry Jones, and sisters Diana Crandall and Rita Cannon.
James was an Army veteran and retired from a long career in the automotive industry. He enjoyed his retirement working on his land, hunting, gardening, raising cows and cooking/baking.
His very large garden of squash, pumpkins and tomatoes are going to be missed by the community members he so generously provided for. It’s that generous and giving nature and hard-working passion that is going to be most missed.
Online condolences may be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.