Previously of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Sept. 5 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona.
She was the daughter of the late Florence and Carl Marks of Chicago.
She leaves behind her beloved cousins Yvonne Walker, Raymond Bittell, Rosemary Schultz, Elizabeth Spaedt and John P. Kulhanek, all of Michigan.
She left behind many loving friends in Chicago, Boston, Colorado, Texas, New Mexico and Phoenix.
Dorothy was an accomplished singer and musician. Following her musical career, she worked in consumer finance, becoming a compliance officer at GE Financial until retiring and moving to Phoenix.
Her laugh, her sense of humor and her way with words will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
