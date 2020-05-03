Bobby E. Haddix, Jr.

Age 40, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020.
A private family service will be held Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Bobby was born Aug. 19, 1979, in Lansing, the son of Bobby E. Haddix and Kathy (Nethaway) Braid.
He looked forward to being outdoors and was an avid fisherman. Bobby had a lifelong passion for music, especially rock and playing music. He especially loved spending time with his son and other family and friends.
Bobby was employed with Sonoco Protective Solutions and played in several local bands throughout his life.
He is survived by his son Landon; parents Bobby Haddix and Kathy (Bruce) Braid; sister Alicia (David) Cox; niece Layla Rae Cox; grandfather Clayton Nethaway; many aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.
Bobby was predeceased by his grandparents Julia and Merwin Hayes, Kenneth and Marilyn Gibbs and Luther Haddix.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
