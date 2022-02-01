Jan Glenn Moore

Age 65, of Owosso, joined his Lord and Savior in heaven Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022.
A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at McGeehan Funeral Homes, Martin Chapel in Chesaning.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 4, and from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday.
Jan was born on Feb. 12, 1956, to John E. and Joyce D. (Horn) Moore in Royal Oak. He graduated from Adams High School and attended Oakland Community College and John Wesley College. Jan married the love of his life, Deborah Sue Gorden, on Aug. 25, 1979. Together they celebrated 42 years of marriage and welcomed seven children and 16 grandchildren.
The Rev. Jan Moore founded Good News Fellowship, where he served the community of Owosso for 33 years. He also served as a missionary nearly all his life, from door-to-door evangelism locally, to Argentina, France, Liberia and Nigeria, to Home Depot and Sam’s Club. Pastor Jan and his wife Debbie founded Good News International. Through their organization, they dug 21 freshwater wells in Africa, built 11 churches in Nigeria and shared the love of Christ with many people.
Pastor Jan had a huge heart for God, people and his family. He never met a stranger; he had a special talent for making everyone feel like part of his family. Jan was quick to share his home, food and love with everyone he met. Pastor Jan was an “imperfect man striving to love perfectly” — and those who knew him best would agree he did just that. He will always be remembered as the best “Bunka” to his grandkids, dad joke enthusiast and handyman extraordinaire.
Jan is survived by his loving wife Debbie Moore; children Abigail (Brian) Keesler, Charity (Israel) Hunt, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Williams, Jonathan (Hannah) Moore, Joseph (Faith) Moore, Hannah (Cody) Haueter and Jordan Moore; grandchildren Ella, Noah, Easton, Vera, Hudson, Ivy, Quinton, Everleigh, Dax, Zeke, Jackson, Harrison, Anderson, Emerson, Cecilia, Cooper and baby Haueter on the way; mother Joyce Moore; and brother Jeffrey (Tracy) Moore.
He is preceded in death by his father John Moore and infant grandchildren Emma and Joshua.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Good News International, gni.global.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.