Sharon Marie Johnson-Fortin

Age 64, of Elsie, passed away Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at her home.
The family will socially distance to receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Manistee at a later date.
Sharon was born April 19, 1956 in Manistee, the daughter of Robert and Marian (Fortier) Johnson Sr. and graduated from Manistee High School, class of 1974.
She had a passion for draft horses and spent many years as a volunteer at the Shiawassee County Fair draft horse barn and also at DeVries Nature Center. Sharon loved crafts, making jewelry and gardening. She loved to travel, was very social and looked forward to chatting with anyone and everyone. She never met a stranger and if she met you — she never forgot you!
She married Gary Fortin in Fowlerville Jan. 31, 1991, after being together since 1981.
Sharon spent her life raising and caring for her family, and she so enjoyed her grandchildren.
Sharon is survived by her husband Gary; daughter Melissa Crews; son Scott (Nancy) Fortin; grandchildren Lyndsie Fortin, Carli and Tyler Crews, and Avery Fortin; mother Marian; brother Steven (Dorothy) Vern; sisters Margaret (Jeff) Block and Christine Stambaugh; nieces and nephews Diane Johnson, Sandra (Jordan) Skiera, Abigail Johnson, Stephanie Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Evan Stambaugh and Nicholas Stambaugh; great-niece Raelynn Ewing; several aunts, uncles and other family members and friends who loved her.
She was predeceased by her father, brother Robert Jr., and sister Mary Lynne (Tom) Thebault.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society, Manistee Homeward Bound or Guardian Angels Church Restoration Project (divinemercymanistee.org).
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
