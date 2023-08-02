Eric S. Silvernail

Age 37, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023, at his mom’s home.
Services will be a family memorial get together at a later time.
Eric was born Nov. 21, 1985, in Owosso, the son of Mark Silvernail and Julie (Sexton) Weaver and stepmom Lisa (Adams) Bailey.
He went to Corunna High School and received his GED.
Eric had a passion for art, from sketching, drawing and being a tattoo artist.
Eric is survived by his son Eli Silvernail; parents Julie (Terry) Weaver and Mark Silvernail; sisters Laura Silvernail, Linda (Randy) Brandt and Angel Bacon; brothers Jeff Sexton and Tim Bacon; special cousins Allen Metz II, Anthony Metz, Randy Brandt II and Shawna (Knapp) Bellgowan; and several other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Julie Weaver.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
