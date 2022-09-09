Kristina K. Kelley

Age 60, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Grand Haven Living Center in Lansing after a long battle with dementia.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Owosso with the Rev. John Fain presiding.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Osgood Chapel, in St. Johns. A scripture service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kristina was born in Muskegon, on Feb. 6, 1962, the daughter of John and Peggy (Worril) Kroone. She graduated from Waverly High School and went on to Lansing Community College to obtain her associates degree in business and office management.
Kristina was an office manager with Lamphere’s Heating and Cooling in Owosso for many years. She made many friendships while working there and residing in Owosso. She enjoyed spending time outside, camping and tubing down the Shiawassee River. Kristina was very creative and enjoyed making crafts of any kind including: crocheting, embroidery, painting, felt art, sewing, macramé and bead work. She made many Halloween costumes and afghans for family and friends. She had a love for animals and adopted several throughout her life. Most recently, she adopted two cats, Anna and Burelous.
She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Owosso, where she also volunteered as a greeter. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor, wit and sassy comebacks.
She is survived by her mother Peggy Kroone; children Stephanie (David Graham) Kelley, Patrick (Elizabeth) Kelley and Erica (Luke Plowman) Kelley; grandchildren Breanna, Chloe, Evelynn, Logan, Charlie and Alice; and siblings Mike (Sue Kipen Wolfe) Sorenson, Pat (Julie) Sorenson, Jackie (Wayne) Jarvis and Anne (Richard) Hernandez. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and many special friends from church.
She was preceded in death by her father John Kroone; grandparents John and Cora Kroone; and uncle and aunt Ed and Rachel Hansen.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Owosso, or Capital Area Humane Society, Lansing.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Osgood Chapel, in St. Johns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.