Age 80, of Durand, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Cremation has taken place and a graveside service will take place at a later date. Those who wish to may make contributions to the Shriners Hospitals for Children or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Allan was born July 17, 1939, in Flint, the son of Clyde C. and Lilah Lillian (Chase) McDonald. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He married Beverly Ann Wyman Nov. 21, 1964, in Flint. She preceded him in death April 10, 2008.
He retired in 1996 from GM Buick City after 34.4 years of service. Allan was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He also was an avid golfer.
Surviving are his children Cindy (Gary) Wesener of Morrice, Jane (Don) Kaake of Flushing, and Jeff McDonald, Ann McDonald and Georgena (Mark) Kaiser — all of Tawas; daughter-in-law Traci Wright of Lake Orion; 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, son William “Bill” Wright, daughter Sally Jo Wright and 12 siblings.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Durand Senior Care for the special care they gave to Allan. Tributes may be shared at sharpfuneralhomes.com.
