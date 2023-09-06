Shirley M. Fuja

Age 90, of Durand/Vernon area, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in her home.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 501 N. Saginaw Street, Durand. A private interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Vernon.
Shirley was born on March 4, 1933, in Perry, to Fred and Ellen (Forest) Pitt. She married John A. Fuja on Aug. 18, 1956. Together they raised four sons. She loved her family and always had a faithful dog at her side. She survived the tornado with her dog, Boomer on March 14, 2019, where her home was lifted and destroyed; neither of them had a scratch on them! She enjoyed watching golf and the Detroit Tigers, or better yet cheering on her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in whatever sport they played. She attended all that she could. Shirley enjoyed nature, gardening, bird watching, antiques, golfing and traveling. She worked for many years at Jon Michael’s Jewelers for her nephew Jon Michael Fuja.
Shirley is survived by her four sons Mike (Collette) Fuja of Durand, Pat (Karla) Fuja of Vernon, Joel Fuja of Durand and Jeff (Maureen) Fuja of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; eight grandchildren Christopher, Dallas, Janelle, Jake, Allie and Erica Fuja and Jack and Claire Jackson; three great-grandchildren Nolan, Wilson and Elyse Fuja; sister Betty Gilbert of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers.
The family would like to thank Home Health Hospice and Home Joy for the care of their mother and grandmother, Ashley, Cathy, Lisa, Stacey and Melinda.
Memorials are suggested to Shiawassee County Humane Society at shspets.org or at 2752 West Bennington Rd., Owosso, MI 48867.
