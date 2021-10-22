Of Perry, took her last breath and went home to be with her Lord Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
She was born on July 30, 1977, in Canton, Ohio, to Clay and Becky Albertson.
She was joined in marriage to Joel Jay Howard July 29, 2000. Together they had four beautiful daughters: Makayla, Jessica, Avery and Rhylie. Their beloved wife and mother will be deeply loved and missed.
Although their faith in God is strong and they are resting in him and the confidence Dawn knew Christ as her Lord and savior, the pain will be felt in each of life’s precious moments for the rest of their lives. Dawn was truly the better half of her husband.
Dawn attended Cedarville University in Ohio, where she received her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education. She taught preschool at Byron Elementary School for several years before deciding to stay at home to raise and homeschool her children. Dawn also worked several summers as a camp counselor at SkyView Ranch in Millersburg, Ohio.
More recently, she worked as a head teacher for the homeschooling co-op Coram Deo, teacher for VIPKids, a volleyball coach for the Owosso homeschool sports, and taught fifth and sixth grade at Spring Vale Christian School. Dawn also volunteered many years of her time for the AWANA program at Graham Church.
Above all, Dawn loved her family and the Lord. Her family rejoices in the assurance that Dawn knew Christ as her personal Lord and savior and is worshiping at his feet. We don’t know why God chose to take Dawn home, but we do know God has a plan in all of this and will choose to accept it. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and daughters. They are avid enthusiasts of Michigan’s great outdoors. They loved going camping, hiking, boating, tubing, kayaking and sightseeing. She was a skilled gardener and cook. She enjoyed sharing her love of cooking and baking with her daughters, family and friends.
She is survived by her beloved husband Joel Howard; daughters Makayla, Jessica, Avery and Rhylie; parents Clay and Becky Albertson; grandmother Donna Alberston; sister Heather Albertson Garrett (Bryan “Spud”); in-laws Dale and Marilyn Howard; brother-in-law Mark Howard (Jessica); sisters-in-law Brianna Howard Kingsley (Tim) and Alicia Howard Secord (David); seven nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents the Rev. Clyde Albertson, Mildred Tazelaar, Thomas Tazelaar Sr.; Uncle Jeff Albertson; and cousin Donna Tazelaar.
A celebration of her life will take place at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Graham Community Church.
The family will host a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, and from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Graham Community Church.
The service will be officiated by the Rev. Matt Nagel. Burial will follow at Glass River Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
