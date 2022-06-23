Ethan Fitzgerald Dutter

Age 18, of Kentwood, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, as the result of a car accident.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, at St. Paul Catholic Church, with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with a scripture service at 7 p.m.
Ethan was the proud son of Jill Fitzgerald and Jonathan “Jay” Dutter. He was a very caring, giving, dedicated individual in everything he accomplished — especially to his mother and schoolmates. Ethan recently graduated from Forest Hills North High School and was determining his future path with his parents, family and friends.
He looked forward to visiting and traveling with his “Nana and Papa” Don and Norma Dutter, spending weekends in the country with his “Mimi and Bumpa” Shirley and Bill Fitzgerald, and spending time with his dad, brothers and their dogs in the country. Ethan especially loved playing video games, camping and jumping off of the pier on Lake Michigan in Grand Haven, spending time with his girlfriend Julia and, most of all, always helping his mom in any way he could.
He was predeceased by his grandmother Shirley Fitzgerald “Mimi” and is survived by his mother Jill Fitzgerald; father Jonathan (fiance Mandy Diedrich) Dutter; brothers Austin Cornell and Nathan Dutter; step-brothers Owen Diedrich and Owen Perkins; step-sisters Haily Kissinger (Dylan), Madison and Paige Diedrich; nephew Zane Kissinger; niece Oaklynn Kissinger; aunts Nicole Amidon (Tyler) and Megan Francisco (John); uncles Mike (Lauren), Mark and Billy Fitzgerald; grandfather Bill Fitzgerald; grandparents Don and Norma Dutter; cousins Dylan, Leighton, Colter, Rex, Jeffrey, Kara, Jack and Ryan; and many other distant cousins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Kent County Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
