Gary Pete Dyer

Age 62, of Owosso, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021, at Pleasant View.
A memorial service will be held at a later date as cremation has taken place.
Gary was the son of Pete and Barbara (Mahoney) Dyer, born in Owosso on Feb. 2, 1959.
Gary worked in food service in the Owosso area for years.
He graduated from Owosso High School.
Gary was an avid sports fan, he loved baseball, football, wrestling and golf. He was especially happy when the Super Bowl fell on his birthday, He loved to play video games and to play bowling on the Wii and chess with friends and family.
Gary is survived by his sisters Diane Kissee and Lori (Brad) Revord; brothers Dean (Jackie) Dyer, Paul (Jill) Dyer, Darin (Sue) Fockler; nieces Kristen, Brittani, Lexi, Hannah, Barbara, Ashley and Cheryl; nephews, Nathan, Rick, Brent, Tony, Connor, Cameron, Jason, Brian, Hunter, Kelly, Aaron and Brandon; sister-in-law, Ronda Fockler; along with many other loving friends and family.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Jeanette Gauna.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
