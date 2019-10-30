Age 67, passed away unexpectedly in his home Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Sam served his country with the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He later retired from General Motors after 32 years.
Sam was born in Lakeview and was raised in Remus. He married Shari in Owosso in April 2003.
He is survived by his loving wife, Shari Pitts, as well as a large, blended family that includes stepchildren Debbie Smith, Tina LaFleuer and Todd (Jennie) Levitski.
He had seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, all gained from his 16-year marriage.
He is also survived by his large family of siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
