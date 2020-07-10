Age 75, of Corunna, passed away peacefully, Friday, July 3, 2020, at his home after a brave fight with cancer.
Per Robert’s wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later time.
Robert was born Jan. 16, 1945, in Bancroft, the son of Howard and Myrtle (Veith) Ockerman. He was a graduate of Corunna High School.
Robert married Kietha Kinney in Corunna July 15, 1967. He was a salesman and business owner, retiring in 2020. He loved fishing, boating, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife Kietha; son Troy Ockerman; granddaughter Jordynn Lee Ockerman; great-grandchildren Aubrey, Wyatt and Iris; his sister Claire (Richard) Coppola; brother Michael (Kim) Ockerman; and many nieces and nephews.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Frederick Ockerman and sister Sally Holbrook.
