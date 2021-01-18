Clifford E. Semple

Age 92, of Durand, passed away Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at his home with family by his side. The family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
Clifford was born in Flint Sept. 18, 1928, a son of Robert and Gladys (Young) Semple. On June 24, 1950, he married Mary (Marie) Elizabeth Fabry, who passed away in December 2016.
Cliff was a member of the First Congregational Church in Durand and a volunteer with the Durand High School Band Boosters and at Durand Union Station. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
Cliff worked at the General Motors Parts Division before retiring in 1987. Cliff, a seven-year Grand Trunk switchman, was an instrumental part of bringing the Memorial Engine 5632 to the Iron Horse Park as Chairman of the Durand Area Jaycees in 1961.
In 2010, Cliff and Marie were selected as Railroad Persons of the Year. He enjoyed playing card games, flying remote-control planes, gardening and the daily coffee breaks with his friends.
He was as an intensely loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and the family patriarch. His wife and family were his life. He adored his six grandsons and three great-grandchildren which were an immense sense of pride to him.
Clifford is survived by his three children, Greg (Ann) Semple, Jeffery (Karen) Semple and Sandy (Neal) Pecinovsky; grandchildren Brandon (Jen) Semple, Jason (Teresa) Semple, Ian (Rose) Semple, Zachary (Anastazia Novatchinski) Semple, Logan Pecinovsky and Sean (Chelsey) Pecinovsky; great-grandchildren Carter, McKenzie and Alexandria Semple; and sister-in-law Joyce Semple.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Gladys Semple, wife Marie and brother Bob. Memorial Contributions in Cliff’s name are suggested to the Durand Union Station or First Congregational Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
