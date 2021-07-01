Jacqueline O. ‘Jackie’ Brown

Passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, after a long and hard-fought battle with her health.
Funeral services will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the service Saturday.
Jackie was born Feb. 5, 1973, in Toronto, Canada, the daughter of Diane and Joseph Ford.
Jackie was the life of the party. She had the ability to make friends wherever she went. She tried her best to make everyone she met feel special. She was very proud of her collections of purses, makeup and, supremely, Marilyn Monroe.
Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family, fiance, friends, kids and, most of all, her grandchildren who held the most special place in her life.
Jackie is survived by her parents Diane and Joseph Ford; siblings James (Tanya) Brown and Renee (John) Bacon; children Dyllyn, Devin, Bailey and Makenna; grandchildren Cayll, Coraline, Gwendalyn, Elliot, Breslin, Marcus, Harper, Elijah and Abel; nephews Mitchell, Connor, Preston and Emerson; fiance Jessie Ashmun; as well as many other friends and family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
