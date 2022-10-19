William Fredrick (Bill) Williams was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Saginaw, the son of the late Arthur and Dora Brandt Williams.
He was united in marriage to Bonnie Burk on Oct. 2, 1960. To this union three children were born. Bonnie preceded him in death Oct. 5, 1996, after 36 years of marriage. Bill was united in marriage to Marci Goward on Sept. 11, 2004.
Bill was employed as a sheriff’s deputy for the Shiawassee County, Sheriff’s Department, retiring as a sergeant after 25 years of service. He served his country honorably as a yeoman third class in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963. Bill enjoyed taking motorcycle trips with his first wife Bonnie, and liked to work on old cars, participating in street/stock racing events in the 1970’s and 1980’s. When his children were young, Bill enjoyed taking the family on camping trips.
In 1997, as a tribute to his first wife Bonnie, Bill flew to Alaska and rode a bicycle all the way back to Michigan to raise funds for Hospice of Shiawassee County. Hunting, fishing, being outdoors, traveling and watching college football were among Bill’s favorite activities. He was a faithful member of Adamsville First Baptist Church and was formerly a member of the Free and Accepted Masons and the Shiawassee County chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. In recent years, Bill learned the art of woodcarving and was very proficient at carving ducks. More than anything, Bill loved the Lord and his family with all his heart. He never met a stranger and loved getting to know people and their life stories.
Bill departed this life on Oct. 12, 2022, in Adamsville, Tennessee at the age of 82 years, 24 days.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years Marci (Goward) Williams of Adamsville, Tennessee; daughters Kelly Williams and companion Lori VanMarlen of Orlando, Florida, and Jamie DeCaria and husband Ed of Chicago, Illinois; sons Curtis Williams and wife Alisa of Clio, Adam Williams and wife Tammy of Clemmons, North Carolina, Joshua Harrington of Green Mt. Falls, Colorado and Patrick Harrington of Des Moines, Iowa; grandchildren Drew Williams and wife Samantha, Shaun Williams, Jordan Williams and wife Cailin, Raegan Williams, Reese Williams, River DeCaria, Lucia DeCaria, Yovani DeCaria, Landon Harrington and Silas Harrington; great-grandchildren Mason Williams and Aubree Williams; and many extended family and friends.
In addition to his parents and first wife, Bill was preceded in death by four siblings: Betty, Helen, Delbert and Don.
A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at West Heaven Cemetery with military honors.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, Adamsville First Baptist Church or West Tennessee Hospice.
