Beatrice Anita (Reyna) Jones

Age 60, of Middleton, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Gratiot.
Bea was born May 12, 1961, in Owosso, the daughter of Cirilo Reyna and Stasia Almanza. She married Daniel Jones on May 16, 1981, and they enjoyed 40 years of marriage, having been together for a total of 43 years. Together they raised three loving children.
Bea was hardworking and tireless, earning her the nickname “Busy Bea.” She worked as a Para-pro for Fulton Schools, served as a crossing guard, and was a waitress at Middleton Diner. Bea volunteered her time to deliver goods from local food pantries to neighbors and friends. She also served with the Lions Club. Beatrice earned the loving nickname “Budget Bea” for her uncanny ability to find deals and sales. She could often be found in thrift stores or searching through clearance bins. Bea was a great lover of dogs, especially her “children” Rosa, Chula, and Sizzy. Bea attended New Haven Church of the Brethren.
Beatrice is survived by her husband Dan; mother Stasia; children Cirina (Raeann Lupo) Jones, Leo (Ashley) Jones and Tiffany (Devin) Hummel; and grandchildren Brennan and Sienna. She is also survived by her sisters Terry (Joe) Loynes, Carme (Karl) Willard, Geni (John) Fulton, and Stacia (Larry) Latunski; sister-in-law Annette Reyna; and numerous other friends and family, nieces and nephews, who will miss her dearly.
She was preceded in death by her father Cirilo; siblings Rick, Margie (Al), and Cid; and nieces Angelea and Andrea.
Funeral Services for Beatrice will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, at the New Haven Church of the Brethren with the Rev. Brian Ruth officiating.
Interment will be held in Hillcrest Cemetery, Owosso.
Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 27, also at the New Haven Church of the Brethren and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Maple Valley Lions Club, the National Kidney Foundation or Gift of Life.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Dodge Funeral Home, Middleton. To view Bea’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit luxfuneralhomes.com.
