Age 86, of Owosso passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Sparrow Health System.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on the day of service from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
LaDonna was born May 5, 1933, in Brown City, the daughter of Vern Maynard and Mary (Bowers) Maynard.
She was a 1951 graduate of Flint Beecher High School and a member of the First Baptist Church.
LaDonna enjoyed many of life’s simple pleasures: having tea parties and baking cookies with her grandchildren when they were young, going out with her husband for weekly dates, and hosting family suppers.
In her later years, she particularly enjoyed hugs from her great-grandchildren and visits from family and friends.
Her family has spent far too many hours trying to duplicate her delicious Thanksgiving stuffing recipe and will continue to do so for years to come.
She married Robert Neil Key in Flint Oct. 4, 1952; he predeceased her Dec. 14, 2017.
LaDonna retired from Citizens Bank after 38 years of service.
She is survived by her son Montgomery (Ivonne) Key; grandchildren Matthew (Amber) Key and Stephanie (Evan) Wildey; great-grandchildren Taylor Key, Collin Key, Allison Key and Evalyn Wildey; sister Bernice Andrews; sisters-in-law Dorothy Key and Doris Maynard; several nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, infant son Matthew Neil Key, brother Charles Maynard and her parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Owosso.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
