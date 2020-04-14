Age 70, of New Lothrop, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Private graveside services will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Due to the statewide “stay home, stay safe” order, the family will conduct a public celebration with military honors at a later date.
Gary was born March 6, 1950, in Ionia, the son of Seth and Iva (Townsend) Noble.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1968, attended Lansing Community College and proudly served in the U.S. Army.
Gary had a love for antique cars.
He married Suzanne Florene Lukas in Owosso, June 25, 1971; she predeceased him in 2012.
Gary was employed with Motor Wheel in Lansing for 20 years and as a welder with Simplicity in Durand for the past 22 years.
He is survived by his son Scott (Jennifer) Noble; grandson Seth Noble; fiancee Karen Santerre; siblings Barbara (Ralph) Soliz, Harold (Joyce) Noble and Larry (Sandy) Noble; and other loving family members and friends.
Gary was predeceased by his wife, daughter Jamie Watson and his parents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
