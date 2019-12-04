Age 77, of Owosso, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at West Haven Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home.
Denny was born Sept. 6, 1942, in Owosso, the son of Cletus and Helen (Krupp) Gross.
He graduated from St. Michael High School in Maple Grove with the class of 1960.
Denny married Sharon Beamish at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso May 8, 1965.
He retired from General Motors after 35 years, and then after retirement, he continued to drive truck for Grombir Transport for 11 years until 2014.
Denny was a people person and he was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved to visit with family and friends. Denny had a special place in his heart for animals and was known for rescuing several dogs over the years. He would also bring kittens home to live in his barn. He loved to tinker with and collect antique tractors. Denny also loved his Harley-Davidsons and loved taking long rides.
Denny is survived by his wife Sharon; daughters Jodi (Randy) Griesman and Jenny Gross (Sid Carlisle); grandchildren Jesse, Samuel, Sofia, Lila and Arlen; siblings Sharon Gross, Martha (Larry) Podesta, Nick Gross, Gerry (Joe) Grombir; sisters-in-law Peggy Gross and Karen Henige; brother-in-law Matt Henige; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents Cletus and Helen, and brother Fred Gross.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Memorial Healthcare Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
