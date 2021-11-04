Age 81, of Morrice, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021.
Born to Ida and Lawrence Tyrrell, he was a member and usher of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, the Right to Life Organization and the Men’s Club. He served many years as township supervisor, St. Mary’s Cemetery Committee member and member of the Dairy Herd Improvement Association.
Ed loved to dance, family gatherings, his grandchildren’s sporting events, all kids in general, being on his tractor and napping under a shady tree.
He is survived by his wife Carolyn; children Dan (Tonya) Tyrrell, Debbie Ellsworth, Darcy (Shawn) Prevost, Donette Tyrrell, John (Nerissa) Tyrrell, Tracy Tyrrell, Laura (Scott) Lowry, Robert (Erika) Tyrrell and Tom (Melanie) Tyrrell; 30 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; four sisters; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a brother and a sister.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 5, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 509 N. Main St. in Morrice, with a life celebration to follow at noon. Monsignor George Michalek and Gary Edington will officiate. Interment will take place at Bethany Cemetery. A meal will be served at St. Mary’s parish hall.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or St. Vincent DePaul.
To sign online guestbook, visit hyattewald.com. Arrangements were made with Hyatt-Ewald Funeral Home of Bay City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.