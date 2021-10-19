Age 78, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, after a hard-fought battle with metastatic lung cancer.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Her family is being served by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
Carol was born on Oct. 3, 1943, in Owosso, to Paul and Gladys (Gross) Zdunic. She attended Bryant Elementary and Owosso High School. On July 22, 1984, Carol was baptized at the First United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles since 1986 and a past member of the Owosso American Legion.
Carol loved working in her yard and tending to her beautiful flower gardens. She was always helping others and her neighbors; she was known as a perfectionist. She loved canning dill pickles each year for her many friends and customers. She loved knitting and doing word search puzzles. Carol loved watching sports and spending time at the Owosso Speedway watching Jason and Tim Felver, Mike Samson and, of course, her brother, “Z-Man.” She enjoyed spending time with her best friends Barb and Susie Q who, were always there for her no matter what.
Carol is survived by daughter Michelle (Darren) Bourdo; sons Jimmy (Pam) Battles and Troy (Stephanie) Beatty; grandchildren Casey (Bobby) Graham, Andrew (Brit) Rainwater, Samantha, Tyler, McKenzie, Kylee, and Courtney; great-grandchildren Will, Alex, Max, Thomas, Maddox, Kingsley, Boone and Quinn; and faithful siblings Paul (Nancy) Zdunic, Jerry, John, and “Sista” Sandra Kay (Dave) Odell.
She was predeceased by her parents and son Draper Allen Beatty.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to McLaren hospice, especially Ben and Marie.
Memorial contributions in her name are suggested to the family: S. Odell, P.O. Box 396, Owosso, Michigan, 48867.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
