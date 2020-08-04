Age 82, of Chesaning, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Marlene Webster officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon Wednesday until the time of service.
Beverly was born June 19, 1938, in Flint, the daughter of Fredrick and Hannah (Howell) Soderblom.
She graduated from Flint Northern High School.
Beverly was an avid hockey fan; she especially loved the Flint Generals and the Detroit Red Wings. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, knitting, puzzles and crossword puzzles. Beverly looked forward to casino trips and time spent with her family.
She married Don C. Fisher at Parkland Presbyterian Church in Flint April 18, 1959; he predeceased her in 2001.
Beverly was employed through the years at Sears in Flint and Kmart in Corunna.
She is survived by her sons Michael Fisher of Fenton and Brian Fisher of Chesaning; a granddaughter; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, parents, and siblings Robert, Ken, Lucille, Shirley and Norma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.