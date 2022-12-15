Rory Jack Spaleny

Age 60, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
Cremation has taken place per his request to have his ashes spread in the places outdoors that he loved.
Born Aug. 22, 1962 to Ferdinand and Anna (Parker) Spaleny. Rory was active in the Corunna FFA and Boots & Saddles 4-H club and had two horses of his own that he loved, “Shimmeron” and “Champ.” Rory grew up working alongside his family on their farm and showed steers and horses at the Shiawassee county fair. He played bass guitar in a garage rock band along with some of his best buddies.
Rory loved the outdoors; hunting, fishing, taking a swim and a walk in nature with his dogs brought him great peace. He loved picking blackberries each summer and looked forward to gathering up in Republic, Michigan for annual bear camp, watching the colors turn and laughing with friends each fall.
After graduation from Corunna High School in 1980, Rory went on to obtain a degree from Lansing Community College in auto body and paint. He continued his passion for working on cars his whole life and always had a vision for seeing his projects complete, nonetheless he had great pride in being creative and enjoyed himself in the process.
Family meant everything to Rory, he loved his children and grandchildren very much and all he wanted was for them to be happy. He had a fondness for his dogs and never left on a trip in his ’65 Ford Mustang without them. Rory had a great sense of humor and loved cracking jokes even with strangers. He always had a story to tell and a smile to share.
Rory was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved brother Bill.
He is survived by his sons Justin (Brandi) Spaleny and Christopher Spaleny; daughter Heather Spaleny; his fur-baby Chaka; three grandchildren Adrienne, Aubrey and Adalynn; his partner Brenda McGrath and daughter McKayla; as well as brothers Robert and Randy; along with many nieces, nephews and sister-in-law Robyn Spaleny.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Nelson House Funeral Home in Owosso.
Memorial service to be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Nelson House.
