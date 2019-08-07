Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Moore officiating. Burial will follow at PineTree Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and at noon Monday until the service.
Charlene was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Ovid, the daughter of Robert and Myrtle (Hawn) Buck.
She graduated from Ovid High School with the class of 1962.
Charlene was a member of the First Baptist Church of Corunna.
She married Anthony Kim in Owosso Sept. 27, 1969. They were married for almost 50 years.
Charlene was an Avon representative since 1994 and she worked at A.G. Redmond for 11 years. She loved volunteering at the Corunna Public Library and spending time playing games with her grandchildren.
Charlene is survived by her husband Anthony; daughter Kristine (David) Dreyer of Northville; grandchildren Kaitlyn and Joshua Dreyer; sister Donna Kim; special friends Lucille and Bill Russell of Owosso, and Conrad and Beth Dreyer of Chicago; and many other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and her brother Robert Buck Jr.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Baptist Church of Corunna, Hospice House of Shiawassee County or teamworldvision.org/participant/KristineDreyer.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
