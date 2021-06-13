Age 40, of Wilkesboro, North Carolina, formerly of Owosso, passed away Sunday June 6, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. The Chahoy family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Stephanie was born April 9, 1981, in Owosso, to Gerald “Rocky” Ordway and Terry Lynn Chahoy. She graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 2000 and spent her life in the service industry.
Stephanie worked at a few area restaurants as a waitress; she loved to clean and stay busy. Steph was a little gypsy with a free spirit and was always up for an adventure. She moved to North Carolina to start her life again; she loved the area and everything it had to offer.
Stephanie also loved landscaping, tending to flowers, and the scenic views of the coastline from Holland to Traverse City while searching for Petoskey Stones. She loved to country cruise while listening to music. She will be remembered for her loving heart, her huge smile, and her love for her family.
Stephanie is survived by her mother, Terry Chahoy; father Rocky Ordway; daughter Kaylee (Kyle) Graham; sons Kaleb and Tyler Drouillard; brothers Clint (Desirae) Chahoy and Eric Chahoy; granddaughter Onalee; grandparents Jerry (Janet) Ordway and Elain Ordway; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by grandparents Clerence and Marilyn McCarthy, and uncle Chris McCarthy.
The family would like to thank everyone for the love and support with getting Stephanie home.
Online condolences can be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
