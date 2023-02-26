Peggy Lou Noetzel

Age 68, of Vernon, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.
A memorial service in her honor will be held 1 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel. The Rev. David Owen will be officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m,. and again from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon.
Peggy was born on May 19, 1954 in Durand, daughter of Ralph and Marie (Tullar) Spring.
She graduated from Corunna High School in 1972.
Peggy married her love, Hans Noetzel, on April 2, 1976.
She enjoyed going for walks, kitchen table coffee talks and volunteering her time at the Vernon United Methodist Church and Nellie Reed Elementary School.
Prior to her retirement in 2016, she worked as a para-professional for over 30 years.
Peggy loved spending time with her family and going to all of her children’s and grandchildren’s activities. Her family and friends meant the world to her. She was always there to show her love and support for everyone.
Peggy is survived by her daughters, Heidi Burns and Holly (Ryan) Tomcala; step-children, Margrit (Mike) Oliver and Doug (Rose) Noetzel; and grandchildren Brady and Eli Burns, and Braylon and Riley Tomcala; siblings Charlene Pierce and Dennis (Bonnie) Spring; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hans Noetzel; brother Dan Spring; brother-in-law, Bill Pierce; and her parents.
Memorial Contributions in Peggy’s name are should be directed to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be sent at www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.