Pauline Tillie Christie

Age 88, of Haslett, passed away Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Pauline was born Jan. 8, 1934.
Everyone that met her loved her. She was genuine to the core and honest to a fault. But those are just traits, she was quiet and never took credit for most of her generosity. She would bake a cake for what you could afford. Pauline was a good person.
She met her husband at a dance hall. Larry was determined to ask the most beautiful girl to dance that night, and that was Pauline.
Together they raised four beautiful children, two sons John (Teresa) Christie and Jim (Candice) Christie and two daughters Brenda Christie and Sue (Todd) Scott. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, nieces, nephews, cousins and many loving friends.
Pauline was all about family. Reunions and family get togethers were important to her. She loved baking speckle birthday cakes for everyone, especially the grandkids, which she adored. She loved collecting salt and pepper shakers, refrigerator magnets and cookie jars. She also shares a birthday with Elvis!! She loved that!!
She is preceded in her passing by both her parents John and Anna (Cermak) Hrymecki.
A visitation for Pauline will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, at Gorsline Runciman Funeral home, 205 East Middle St. Williamston.
A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.
The committal service will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery, West Ellsworth Rd, Perry.
