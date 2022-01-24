Sandra Aurand (Robinson)

Age 74, of Gaines, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, surrounded by her family.
A private celebration of life for Sandy will be held with the family at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Durand Chapel.
Sandy was born on May 12, 1947, to David and June Robinson in Hastings. After graduating from Byron High School, Sandy married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Aurand on Nov. 27, 1965. Together they raised two children, Todd and Angela. Sandy worked many years as a dental assistant/office manager. She also loved volunteering. Sandy often volunteered in her daughter’s classroom at Emerson Elementary School. She loved making baked goods to share with the teachers. Sandy also volunteered at her grandson’s elementary school in Ovid. She was known as “Grandma Sandy” to the kids in his class. What Sandy loved most was making memories with her “grands.” She cherished special moments like their annual cookie day and Christmas picture day. She especially enjoyed spending time with her great “grand” Layla. Sandy also loved sewing, knitting, and baking.
Sandy is survived by daughter Angela (Bryan) Wertz; grandchildren Ally (Brian) Brozik, Olivia Aurand, Megan and Carson Wertz; and great-granddaughter Layla Brozik. She is also survived by her sisters Sally (Randy) Granger and Susie (Randy) Miller, as well as many nieces and nephews, (aunt) Sharon Bellinger, and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas Aurand, son Todd Aurand, father David Robinson, mother June Robinson, great-nephew Logan Cecil, father-in-law Herbert Aurand and mother-in-law Helen Aurand.
Memorials in Sandy’s name are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
