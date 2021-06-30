Richard E. DePeal

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, at Owosso First Church of God with the Rev. April Crump officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church on Wednesday.
Richard was born August 10, 1941, in Owosso, the son of Herbert and Winifred (Sumner) DePeal.
He graduated from Owosso High School and attended Owosso Bible College.
Richard enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an active member of the First Church of God as well as United Sidecar Association.
He married Lois May Grice on Nov. 3, 1962; she predeceased him in 2008. On Sept. 19, 2009, he married Barbara Jean Sexton.
Richard retired from General Motors-Buick as a material controller after 35 years of service.
Richard is survived by his wife Barbara; children Denise (Wayne) Schultz, Donna (Tommy) Hill and Eric (Robyn) DePeal; stepchildren Carol Smith, Marie (David) DeMarco and Mark Harris; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; brothers Eugene (Ellen) DePeal and Merton DePeal; sister Myrna Noe; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his first wife Lois; son Timothy DePeal; parents; and brother Rolland DePeal.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the First Church of God.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
