Barbara J. Babcock

Age 92, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with Dave Stechschulte officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the service Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home.
Barbara was born July 30, 1929, in Owosso, the daughter of Clarence Harris and Martha Thomas.
Barbara enjoyed working as a volunteer at Memorial Healthcare Hospital and trips up north. She was a life member of the VFW Auxiliary. Barbara loved visiting with people and spending time with her family.
She married Walt Babcock in Owosso on May 10, 1947.
Barbara worked as a homemaker and helped Walt on the family farm for many years.
Barbara is survived by her daughter Cindy (David) LeCureux; son Daniel Babcock; grandchildren Crystal (Jack) Hedrick, from Nevada, Chanda (Derek) Cavin, from Georgia, Horatio (Claire) Babcock, from California, and Isaac Babcock, from Chesaning; great-grandchildren Jeanette Cavin and Glenn Cavin; and close friends Dave (Lori) Stechschulte and Julie Good.
She was predeceased by husband Walt Babcock, and sisters Rosealie (Mavis) Mazurek and Helen M. Shepard.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
