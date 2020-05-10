Age 95, of East Lansing, formerly of Owosso, died peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020, at his daughter’s home.
Marvin was born in Owosso May 13, 1924, to Milo B. and Mabel (Bower) Lyons. He attended Owosso High School, graduating in 1942. Following high school, Marvin served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army during World War II in the South Pacific. He was honorably discharged in 1945.
On June 17, 1948, Marvin married Florence Miller of Mt. Clemens. That same year, he went to work for his father at Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
Marvin attended Michigan State University where he obtained a degree in business administration in 1948. He later graduated from Indiana College of Mortuary Science in 1949, becoming a licensed funeral director. He and Howard Jennings, his business partner, took over the family business, Jennings-Lyons Chapel, and Marvin worked there until his retirement in 1992.
Marvin was extremely active in his community over the years. He was a member of Owosso First United Methodist Church, where he was the organist for more than 40 years. He was a member of the Owosso-Corunna Area Chamber of Commerce and past president of the following organizations: the Owosso Kiwanis Club, Shiawassee Community Foundation, Shiawassee Community Concert Association, Owosso Camera Club, and the Michigan Funeral Directors Association.
He was past chairman of the Owosso Division of Shiawassee United Way, the YMCA World Service Committee, Health and Safety Committee for Boy Scouts of America and The Salvation Army Advisory Board. He was a first aid instructor for many years with the Red Cross, and he was a member of the Lansing Chapter of American Guild of Organists. Marvin enjoyed flying and had attained an instrument rating.
Mr. Lyons is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Florence; children Jane Waun of East Lansing, Becky (Dennis) Morgan of Jacksonville, Florida, and Mark (Debra) Lyons of San Diego, California; eight grandsons; 14 great-grandchildren; and siblings Margaret Rockwell of East Lansing, Wilma Mahaney of Fulton, Missouri, Eugene Lyons of Grand Rapids, and Carolyn Holmes of Lexington, Kentucky.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Lyons, in May 2016.
Mr. Lyons’ family would like to give a special thanks to two truly exceptional nurses, Mary Johns of the Sparrow Infusion Center and Amanda Kolb of Sparrow Hospice, both of whom gave excellent, personal and professional care and who make a real difference in peoples’ lives.
A private family service will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso. The family will receive friends at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso, from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 11. Due to current restrictions, visitors entering the funeral home will be limited at any given time.
Memorials given in Marvin’s name are suggested to the Owosso United Methodist Church, Shiawassee Family YMCA, or Sparrow Hospice. Online condolences may be shared with his family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.