Carl Ray Balduf

Age 87, passed away suddenly Monday, May 1, 2023, in Novi.
He was born Dec. 12, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Carl Raymond and Nell (Wolf) Balduf.
Carl is survived by his children Owen Lee (Leah) Balduf, Lisa Kay (Louie) Adams and Sara Lyn (Randy) Adams; grandchildren Sophia Maher, Amanda Maher, Lucas Adams, Clara Adams and Ella Adams; and great-grandchildren George and Clarice DeMeulenaere.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife of 64 years MaryAnn Crugher Balduf and sister Carlaine (William C.) Miller.
Carl graduated from Maumee High School, Maumee, Ohio, in 1953. He then attended the University of Michigan, earning a bachelor’s of music degree in education with a secondary provisional teacher’s certificate in speech and a master’s of arts degree in education — guidance and counseling.
He married MaryAnn Crugher in Owosso, on June 15, 1958, and loved her dearly for nearly 65 years.
Carl was a captain in the United States Air Force, stationed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, and the commander of AFN Kaiserslautern Radio (AFRTS).
After returning to the United States, he worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass Corporation in the public relations as a writer and project developer. Later, he worked for the Eastern Michigan University Television Center as a senior writer-director, the Cadillac Plastic and Chemical Company (director of training),the Burroughs Corporation (senior writer-producer) and the American Natural Resources (senior writer-producer).
In 1985, Carl founded CaBaletta Enterprises, Inc.
There he provided writing, audio and visual services for over 30 years, serving the advertising, direct mail, employee communications, video production and training needs of Michigan businesses, including Ford Motor Company, Chrysler Corporation, UAW/GM Quality Network, Volkswagen of America, Jervis B. Webb Company and Jaguar Cars.
Carl also provided audio and video recording services for archival use and retail distribution for Toledo Symphony Orchestra, Eastern Michigan University School of Music, the American Chorale of Sacred Music, American Guild of Organists, Organ Historical Society and numerous high school choirs and bands in the Ann Arbor area.
A funeral and memorial service for Carl and MaryAnn will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 2326 Woodward Avenue, Detroit. (313) 962-7358.
Memorial contributions for Carl and MaryAnn may be made to the church.
