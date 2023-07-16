Sandra N. Simmons

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, July 13, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, at Oak Grove Cemetery with the Rev. Ivandal Remocal officiating. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Sandra was born July 9, 1940, in Owosso, the daughter of Roy Chisholm and Catherine Coons. She was raised by her step-father Earl Sperow and her mother Catherine (Coons) Sperow.
She graduated from Owosso High School in 1958 and studied nursing at Lansing Community College.
Sandra was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed singing at country music jams around the county and was a tutor for Shiawassee Adult Literacy Program. Her favorite pastime was being with family, especially her grandchildren.
She married Donald Dean Simmons in Ovid on June 21, 1957.
Sandra retired from Hass Vision and was employed through the years at A.G. Redmond Company, Owosso Public Schools as a noon aid and media center aid, and Baker College as a library assistant.
Sandra is survived by her sons, Donald (Liz) Simmons and Jason (Jamie) Simmons; grandchildren Kennedi, Kate, Karlee and Konnor Simmons and Reanna and Dustin Harris; great-grandchildren Grant Harris and Marietta and Bryan Hudson; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, step-father, mother, father, daughter Wendy Harris and half-sister Brenda Hartley.
Memorial contributions should be directed to St. Jude Hospital.
