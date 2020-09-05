Bonnie Wilkinson

Age 72, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at her home.
Funeral Services will take place at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Bonnie was born Nov. 16, 1947, in Owosso, the daughter of Augustus and Martha (Spaulding) Luchenbill.
She graduated from Owosso High School. Bonnie was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Eagles Club and V.F.W. Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing cards, bingo and taking trips to the Casino. Most of all she looked forward to time with her family; especially her grandchildren.
She married Lee Wilkinson in Owosso in 1971; he predeceased her in 1999.
Bonnie was a homemaker and spent her life raising and caring for her family.
She is survived by her husband Jerry Herrick; daughter Vicky Lynn (Todd) Skym; grandchildren Nick Luchenbill, Justin Skym and Mitchel Skym; great-grandchildren Ryatt Joe Winchester; and other loving family and friends.
Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, husband Lee, brothers Wayne “Butch” Holland, William “Bill” Holland and Richard “Dick” Holland.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
