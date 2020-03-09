Age 75, of Hoover, Alabama, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Owosso, with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery in Owosso.
The family will receive family and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso with rosary at 7 p.m.
Mary Lou was born May 10, 1944, in Owosso, the first daughter of John and Ann (Klco) Yanik. She married John “Jack” Riley in Owosso July 4, 1964.
Mary Lou was a beloved mother, mother-in-law and grandmother. Even in those moments when she could not be physically present, she never ceased to exhibit her thoughtfulness and love.
Mary Lou spent her many years raising her family in Owosso and in Paris, Tennessee, volunteering at Holy Cross Catholic Church, singing in the choir, and serving in many parish ministries. She was an artist of a unique character.
Mary Lou was an excellent painter, though few knew it. She baked and decorated specially-requested birthday cakes for her sons, nieces and nephews, and was known for making excellent Halloween costumes out of common household materials. She served as the Holy Cross Oktoberfest face-painting clown for over 20 years. She led the parish Thanksgiving dinner for the poor and lonely for over a decade.
She was godmother to many children and was a sponsor for dozens of adults through the church RCIA program, helping many to enjoy and learn about the blessings of the Church. She worked for many years as a legal secretary at the Greer and Greer law firm, and other firms.
Mary Lou is survived by children Patrick Riley of Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Richard (Kristy) Riley of Hoover, Alabama, and Michael Riley of Hoover, Alabama; grandchildren Scarlett Riley and William Riley of Hoover, Alabama; brother Dave (Nancy) Yanik, of Port Huron; sister Sue (Mike) Small, of Nokomis, Florida; scores of nieces, nephews and cousins; as well as many other loving friends.
She was predeceased by her husband, Jack, parents, and six brothers.
Any memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
