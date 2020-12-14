Jeffery B. Sines

Age 52, of Owosso, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
A time to gather and share memories will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
Jeffery was born May 27, 1968, in Flint, the son of Bruce and Cynthia (McFallen) Sines.
He attended and graduated from Owosso High School and was owner and operator of Avery Pest Control.
Jeff enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He looked forward to taking a ride on his motorcycle, and spending time with his family and friends. Most of all, Jeff loved any time spent with his son, and attending his school activities and sporting events through the years.
He is survived by his son Brandon Sines (Janelle Janes); father Bruce; sisters Johnna, Cindy, Tillie, Tammy, Renae and Jennifer; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his mother Cynthia.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
