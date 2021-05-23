Age 72, of Corunna, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, at home, in the company of his sons after a brief illness.
Dave was born Oct. 22, 1948, in Manistique, the son of Lester and Velone Ella (Bingham) Hall.
Dave graduated from Manistique High School and later served with the U.S. Naval Construction Battalion, better known as the Seabees.
Dave enjoyed old classic cars and welding. He was always willing to lend a hand to those in need. He particularly enjoyed teaching younger people to weld and work with steel.
But most of all, Dave loved to be around his friends and family.
Dave married Nina Kay Reed in Owosso Nov. 7, 1970.
He was predeceased by his wife in 2017, and his brother Robert, his sister, and his parents Lester and Velone Ella (Bigham) Hall.
He is survived by his sons Dave (Lisa) Hall Jr. and Thomas (Jennifer) Hall; brother Thomas (Judy) Hall; companion and lady friend Bev Nelson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, 120 E. Mason St. in Owosso, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
Visitations for family from 4 to 5 p.m. and friends from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home Tuesday, May 25.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Shiawassee Hospice House.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
