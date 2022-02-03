Lorraine Braid

Passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her family.
Funeral services will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Todd Evans officiating. Burial will follow at Fremont Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home.
Lorraine was born March 8, 1923, to Joseph and Julia Serr on State Road in Corunna. Her siblings were Jerome, Lucille, Carlyle and George. She graduated from Corunna High School in 1941. As a freshman, she worked as a waitress. In her senior year, she started working at Corunna Bank and was a bank teller until her retirement in 1971.
She married Robert Braid on June 15, 1947. Throughout their marriage, she was very involved with the farm, often running errands, hauling wagons and delivering food. Robert died in 1986. She was an active and loving mother to Edward and Thomas. She was a room mother for her kids during elementary school. She was active in the Lemon School PTO and was instrumental in the annex of the country school to Corunna. Some of her various activities were serving on the Durand Vernon Ambulance board for 10 years, the class reunion committee since 1941 and distributing polio vaccines throughout Shiawassee County. She served on the Pleasant View Auxillary, Township Land Use Board and the Corunna Educational Scholarship Board. She also won the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Shiawassee Chamber of Commerce in 2006.
Lorraine was a long-time member of the Shiawassee County Fair Board, starting in 1942, and won several honors throughout her years of service. She served as the head of the Grandstand Committee for several years and was awarded the member of the year in 2005. She belonged to the Neighborhood Country Gals Extension group and thoroughly loved playing cards with friends and family.
She is survived by her children Ed and Alice Braid and Tom and Sandy Braid; grandchildren Rob (Betsy) Braid, Julie (Brian) Vyskocil, Mike (Laura) Braid, Tom (Danielle) Braid and Ashley Dunbar; great-grandchildren Cassidy, Ainsley and Delaney Braid, Shelby and Kelsey Vyskocil, Ava and Aubrey Braid and Kenzie and Clayton Braid; and sister-in-law Joann Bradford.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, loving husband, and birthday twin Geri Hamill. She will be dearly missed.
The family would like to thank Lorraine’s loving caregivers and Hospice for the care she was given during her illness.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Shiawassee County Fair or Corunna Public Schools’ Educational Foundation Scholarships.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
