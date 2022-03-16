Bruce Young met God Sunday, March 13, 2022, at 81 years of age, as always, with a firm handshake.
Bruce was born to Dean and Doris Young in 1941, the first of four boys. As a child, Bruce enjoyed playing sports at Genesee and Kearsley, watching Westerns like “The Lone Ranger” and spending time with his brothers. Bruce met his future wife, Judy, at Kearsley High School and the two would marry shortly after graduation in 1963.
After high school, Bruce worked as a repossession man and on one of their early dates, he and Judy repossessed a semitruck. Several years into that business, Bruce found his true passion when his uncle Bill Heidebreicht talked him into selling cars for his dealership in Mt. Morris. Bruce worked hard and excelled in the car sales business and soon he and his brother Mike purchased Young Oldsmobile Cadillac together. In 1981, he moved his family, including his three daughters, to Owosso to pursue this opportunity in a career he already loved so much.
Many people work to live, but Bruce lived to work at the dealership. It was his passion and he loved every minute of it. Bruce believed in an honest day’s work and his no-nonsense mentality allowed him to lead by example at Youngs. He was known to be tough, but fair, and always brought out the best in everyone around him. Above all, Bruce was a fierce believer in loyalty and dedication to the people around him, which earned him the deep respect of his employees and customers. This mindset drove Bruce to foster genuine lasting relationships and set the foundation for what it is today, Young Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.
Despite spending so much time at the “lot,” Bruce’s pride and joy was always his family. Much like his father, Dean, Bruce loved spending time with his wife, children and their extended families. When Bruce was around, there was no shortage of fun. From summers spent on Lake Huron to winter snowmobiling in Northern Michigan, he was happiest when everyone was together and when all were having a good time.
Soon, Bruce’s family grew to include seven grandchildren, whose lives he was delighted to be a part of just as much as his three daughters. The tight-knit family never strayed far and never passed up family dinners at “Granny and Bopos” on weeknights. And like clockwork, Bruce asked his three questions: “Any scoops?” “What did we get in the mail?” and always back to work) “What did you sell?” From his brothers to his daughters and grandchildren, whatever news there was to share, Bruce wanted to hear it, as he loved to be “in the know.”
Bruce leaves to carry on his memory his wife of 58 years Judy (Brady); daughters Lori (David) Rowlison, Kim Young and Kelly (Tony) Grinnell; grandchildren Elle, Charlie, Preston, Cameron, Rory, Kate and Kendal; brothers Mike (Wendy) Young and David (Jody) Young; sister-in-laws Trudy Young, Valorie (Thomas) Pruitt and Deb Brady; brother-in-law Lynn (Cathy) Brady; and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dean and Doris and brother Robert Young.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Meadows of Owosso and Home Joy of Corunna for caring for Bruce as if he was part of their family. And to Memorial Home Health and Hospice who provided exemplary care for Bruce, as well as support for his family, beyond expectations.
No funeral or memorial services will be held. Bruce was an enthusiastic supporter of the Owosso High School Marching Band, having proudly joined and directed the Band as they played “The Lone Ranger” during halftime in 2014. It was another opportunity for Bruce to spend time with his family and grandchildren, and that was what Bruce was all about. For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Bruce’s memory, the family would like those to be given to the Owosso High School Bands or the Corunna High School Bands.
Owosso High School Bands
Bruce Young Memorial
765 E. North St.
Owosso, MI, 48867
Corunna High School Bands
Bruce Young Memorial
417 E. King St.
Corunna, MI, 48817
