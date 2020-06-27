Age 66, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home.
Military honors will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday at Nelson-House Funeral Home with Chaplin Dumond officiating from the Owosso V.F.W. Post. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from noon until the time of honors Tuesday.
Terry was born Sept. 14, 1953 in Owosso; the son of Norm and Faye (Schultz) McCully.
Terry attended Owosso Schools and proudly served in the United States National Guard; retiring after 18 years of service.
He married Julie Mikulcik in Las Vegas on May 22, 1998.
Terry was a truck driver and was also employed with Johnson Control through the years.
Terry is survived by his wife and mother; daughter Mandy McCully; brother Gary (Linda) McCully; stepsons Guy Wright and Joe Rodriguez (Jamie Williams); several nieces and nephews; and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father and stepson Jamie Wright.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
