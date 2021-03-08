Age 51, of Morrice, passed away due to an auto accident Thursday, March 4, 2021.
A truly bright person, Curtis showed his love and help to others endlessly.
He thrived in all social settings as he loved to chat and share values with everyone.
Curtis was born in Howell Jan. 3, 1970, the son of Clyde and Sharon (Freeman) Lewis. He attended Morrice schools before graduating from Corunna High School with the class of 1988.
Curtis was an apprentice machine operator with Local 324 Operators Union and, prior to this, he worked for Lewis Masonry of Perry where he was an excellent stone mason. He enjoyed being a DJ, hunting, fishing, traveling and spending time with his daughter, friends and family.
Curtis is survived by his daughter Maggie Lewis of Perry; parents Clyde and Sharon Lewis of Perry; sisters Robin (Eldon) Jons of Otis Orchards, Washinton, and Kristin (John) Robinson of Flag Pond, Tennessee; one niece; one nephew; and loving cousins.
He was predeceased by his grandparents.
There will be visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel. Masks are required.
There will be a private family funeral Thursday. Memorials are suggested to his daughter, Maggie. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
