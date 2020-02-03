Age 86, of Owosso, passed away at her home Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. The Rev. Ray Strawser will officiate with burial to follow in West Haven Cemetery in New Haven Township.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday one hour prior to the service.
Jo-Ann was born Feb. 8, 1933, in Dearborn to the late Dominic and Minnie (Barinotti) Vairo. She attended Corunna High School, graduating with the class of 1951.
Shortly after high school, Jo-Ann married Gerald Balcom in Shiawassee County and together raised three children. Gerald passed away April 27, 1972.
Jo-Ann later married Gale Lott in Owosso March 1, 1975, and they would spend nearly 35 years together until his passing in 2010.
Jo-Ann worked several years at First American Title in Corunna before she went to work for the county for many years, first at the Register of Deeds office and finally in Equalization Department, from which she would retire in 1998.
She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owosso for many years, and enjoyed sewing and ceramics.
Jo-Ann is survived by her children Timothy Balcom, Joy (Gregg) Eddy and Sandra Mills; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother Richard (Carolyn) Vairo; sister Nancy Rathbun; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Gerald and Gale, her parents and brother Donald Basso.
Memorial contributions given in Jo-Ann’s name are suggested to Redeemer Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared with her family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
