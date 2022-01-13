Age 89, of Oakley, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid with the Rev. Anthony Brooks officiating. Burial will follow at Ridge Road Cemetery in Oakley.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A rosary will be conducted at 5 p.m.
Collene was born Dec. 31, 1932, in Lexington, Kentucky, the daughter of Hollis and Maude (Patrick) Herrin.
She graduated from Flint Central High School.
Collene loved gardening, her pets, and she always looked forward to walking her dog, Sadie. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Everyone that knew her, loved her kind, happy and caring disposition.
She married Patrick R. Smith in Flint July 19, 1951, and they were happily married for 49 years until his untimely death.
Collene worked as a homemaker for many years. She was also a nationally well known artist and worked at Sarah’s Attic, where she was a sculptor.
Collene is survived by her children Richard Smith, Hugh Smith, Janice Smith and Tamara Smith; grandchildren Jason Smith and Jenny (Toby) Kachnovich; great-grandchildren Aubrey and Alaina Kachnovich; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jerome (Joan) Smith; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Patrick Smith, parents, brother Donald Herrin and sister Vivian Robinson.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee County, 2005 Copas Road, Owosso, MI 48867.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
