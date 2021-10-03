Catherine Flynn healed her heart — though other hearts were breaking — when she went home to be with the Lord, and her husband (Bill), at 7:27 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
Just before her husband Bill passed, they were able to video chat from his hospital room to her in their home. When she asked him how he was feeling, he said he was “ready to check out!” Kay said, “Not without me!” He said he would swing by to pick her up, and he did. After Bill passed on Saturday, Aug. 21, whenever her children and grandchildren asked her how she was doing, she would say she was “ready to check out.” And she did.
Kate (Ruddy) was born April 6, 1926, and got her angel wings at 95 years old. She met her wonderful groom at St. Robert’s Bellarmine Church, and were married there on May 18, 1946. They were devoted to each other, and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year. Bill totally adored his beautiful bride and called her his bride until the moment he left this earth.
Kay’s broken heart never healed. When she questioned why God took Bill rather than her, many of her children and grandchildren told her she was needed here on earth to help everyone get through the sadness of losing their dad and grandpa. She said OK, and told many of them that she would give them a month. She gave them six extra days!
Kay was the absolute best Irish Catholic wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, neighbor, and friend you could ever be lucky enough to know and spend time with. Her over-abundance of love was evident in everything she did for others. No one was ever a stranger at “The Flynn Ranch!” You never, ever left their home hungry, as she was one of the best cooks God ever put on this planet. There was never a shortage of meals or desserts in her kitchen. When she was done working in the kitchen, she loved playing a good game of cards.
One of Kate’s “crowning glories” was that she could share her faith by teaching Special Religious Education (SPRED) for adults at Maple Grove St. Michael’s Parish in New Lothrop. She taught her precious people for 32 years — from 1978 to 2012.
Catherine is survived by her children Patti (Phil) Estep of Bridgeport, Tim (Char) Flynn of East Leroy, Randy (Deb) Flynn of Flushing, Lori Flynn of Flint, Lana (Van) Nickert of Kalamazoo, Ryan (Shelly) Flynn of New Lothrop and Julie (Mark) Barbour of Lake Odessa; grandchildren Kelly (Bob) Bachusz, Kim (Gary) Wascher, Kari Thibeault, Kathie Jo Heroux, Keith Heroux, Katie Gushen, Kassie Ellis, Jason (Chasity) Flynn, Troy Flynn, Todd Flynn, Jordan Flynn, Randy (Cindy) Flynn, Erin (Ray) Lewis, Amber (Derek) Kirchner, Ally Nickert, Haley Nickert and Rose Barbour; and brother Paul Ruddy and Daniel (Jane) Ruddy.
She was predeceased by her husband Bill, parents Harold and Margaret (Reddy) Ruddy, and siblings Mary (Ruddy) Verhaeghe, Ralph (Betty) Ruddy, Robert (Patricia) Ruddy, Maurice (Betty Ann) Ruddy, Arthur (Janet) Ruddy and Raymond Ruddy.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at St. Robert’s Catholic Church in Flushing, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the Mass. Visitation will also take place from 2 to 5 p.m. today at McGeehan Funeral Homes New Lothrop Chapel, with a vigil service at 5 p.m. followed by a time of sharing and a Rosary.
Online condolences may be made at mcgeehanfh.com.
