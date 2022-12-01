Richard ‘Dick’ L Salters

Age 79, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. He was a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Dec. 1, at the funeral home.
Richard was born Aug. 18, 1943 in St. Johns, the son of Keo and Dorothy (Bowen) Salters.
He graduated from Ovid High School the class of 1962. After graduating high school, Richard went on to proudly serve in the United States Army overseas in Vietnam.
Richard loved the outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, spending time at the lake house, watching fireworks, tending to his garden, golfing, coaching softball or traveling to Florida. You could always find him outside. He enjoyed going to watch his grandchildren and all their events as their number one fan. Richard was a huge Tigers and U of M fan — “GO BLUE!”. Most of all, he looked forward to the time he spent with his family.
He married the love of his life Patricia Samson in Owosso at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Sept. 9, 1967.
Richard worked at GM for over 36 years.
Richard is survived by his wife Patricia Salters; daughters Tricia Ewald, Kellie (Roger) Raymond and Carrie Salters; grandchildren Nicole (Jacob) Reyna, Cassidy (Trey) Draper, Jarred Raymond, Heidi Ewald, Kaylin Ewald, Adrian Ewald and Dorathy Peschel; great-grandchildren Amelia and Willow; sisters Norma Crowell and Pat Putnam; several nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Keo and Dorothy Salters and brothers, Tom and Keo.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Legion and Veterans Affairs of Shiawassee County.
