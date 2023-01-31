Karen Abnet

It is with the saddest of hearts that we share, Karen Abnet, age 76, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, after a short hospital stay. As a woman who often joked about “not having a filter,” here are some unfiltered thoughts about her.

Karen was born in Flint, on Oct. 30, 1946, the daughter of Howard Fred and Doris Marie (Patterson) Robinson. She graduated from Chesaning Union High School with the class of 1964. On Feb. 8, 1969, Karen married Frank Jay Abnet at Trinity United Methodist Church, Chesaning.

